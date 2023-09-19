‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ cast will play a “chaotic” ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ campaign this week

The cast of companions of Baldur’s Gate 3 were brought together to play a Dungeons & Dragons one-shot which was “utter chaos” and an “absolute blast”.

Though the session with is pre-recorded, it will go live at 7.00pm BST (11.00am PDT/12.00pm MDT/1.00pm EDT/4.00am AEST the following day) on September 22 on High Rollers Dungeons & Dragons Twitch channel. Alternatively, it will be listenable as a podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify after the stream has ended.

This Friday at 7pm BST/2pm PDT join us and the cast of Baldurs Gate 3 for a very special live D&D adventure on Twitch! /highrollersdnd @larianstudios #dnd #baldursgate3 #ad pic.twitter.com/889AYParv7 — High Rollers (@HighRollersDnD) September 18, 2023

Helmed by High Rollers’ Mark Hulmes, the party consists of the origin and companion characters from Baldur’s Gate 3 played by their respective voice actors.

These are Theo Solomon as Wyll, Samantha Béart as Karlach, Jennifer English as Shadowheart, Devora Wilde as Lae’zel, Neil Newbon as Astarion and Tim Downie as Gale.

Amelia Tyler, who voices the narrator in the game, is also present in the livestream though her role is a secret from fans. “I’m definitely in the show… and that’s all I’m saying,” she shared to X.

English introduced Shadowheart as “God’s favourite princess and the most interesting girl in the world” – a reference to the time where she read aloud a meme in the voice of Shadowheart, setting the ball rolling for the rest of the cast to copy memes in their characters’ voices.

Downie also added that Gale is “totally over Mystra”, to the delight of the rest of the cast, and he doubled down, “totally over it, not a big deal, not a deal, not a thing anymore”.

The wizard received a reputation for being too enthusiastic about a romantic relationship with the player while still being somewhat “attached” to the goddess Mystra. That was the result of a bug in Baldur’s Gate 3, but fans have become fond of his slightly hapless characterisation.

Of the events in the one-shot, Wilde said it was “utter chaos” while Newbon described it as an “absolute blast“.

