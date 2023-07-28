NewsGaming News

‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ developer will “get back” to ‘Divinity: Original Sin’ after a break

"We will need to refresh ourselves creatively"

By Imogen Donovan
'Baldur's Gate 3' Credit: Larian Studios

Larian Studios, the developer behind the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3, addressed the future of its other series Divinity and assured that there will be a return.

“We’re definitely gonna get back there at some point,” answered CEO Swen Vincke in an interview with IGN, mentioning that Divinity: Original Sin is Larian Studios’ own creation while Baldur’s Gate 3 is set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

Vincke explained that it is “quite a thing” to see the team pour all of their efforts into Baldur’s Gate 3 over the course of six years of development. “We will get back there at some point. We’ll first finish this one [Baldur’s Gate 3] now, and then take a break, because we will need to refresh ourselves creatively also,” he continued.

‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ Credit: Larian Studios

“You’re seeing 400 developers putting their heart and souls into this. You’re getting the best of them and their craft into this game,” he added. The possibility of a “raised standard” for RPGs as a result of the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a talking point for the industry recently.

On the other hand, Divinity: Original Sin 2 released for PC in 2017 with its Definitive Edition following for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018. The game was immensely successful for Larian Studios, winning it a scattering of nominations at The Game Awards and the D.I.C.E. Awards for best role-playing game and best narrative design.

Right now, a “Baldur’s Gate & Beyond” Humble Game Bundle has raised more than £10,000 for the mental health support charity, Active Minds. The bundle includes the Enhanced Editions of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 and two DLCs, Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition.

Elsewhere, Vincke advised players of Baldur’s Gate 3 to create their own character in order to familiarise themselves with the arcs of the origin characters across the game.

