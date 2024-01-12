‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ fans want more Danny DeVito after ‘It’s Always Sunny’ fan edit

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are asking Larian Studios to work on bringing Danny DeVito into the game after a hilarious It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia fan edit.

Shared by Youtube creator eli_handle_b․wav, the two-minute video sees various clips of DeVito as Frank Reynolds from It’s Always Sunny edited into Baldur’s Gate 3 cutscenes (via Dexerto).

The video was uploaded yesterday (January 11) and has already racked up over 350,000 views and a very busy comment section, while over on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, the video has received over 14,000 upvotes.

“Danny Devito is a treasure. Let’s make a petition for Larian to hire him,” wrote one fan with another calling it “pure art”. Several fans are also calling on eli_handle_b․wav to make other videos with the rest of the Sunny gang.

Eli_handle_b․wav has previously inserted Frank Reynolds into The Last Of Us while Baldur’s Gate 3 has seen mash-ups with American Psycho and the penguins from Madagascar.

Earlier this month, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke took to social media to tell fans the follow-up to Baldur’s Gate 3 is “not what you think” it is before confirming that his update was “not a teaser for an announcement”.

“It’ll be quite some time before we talk about this [officially],” he added. Days later, Microsoft began to unban players who had accidentally uploaded NSFW clips from Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox servers.

Acknowledging the issue, Larian Studios’ director of publishing Michael Dousesaid: “We’ve seen the reports that some players got banned or otherwise faced issues on Xbox having uploaded screenshots/videos of their ‘gameplay content’. We’re in discussion with Microsoft, and we’re looking into it. Annoying and uncool.” He also included a gif of Rob McElhenney’s It’s Always Sunny character Mac as well.

In other news, Hideo Kojima has shared a photo with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, with fans speculating that a collaboration is in the works with the game creator working on both a sequel to Death Stranding and a big screen adaptation.