The follow-up to ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is “not what you think” according to Larian CEO

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has taken to social media to tell fans the follow-up to Baldur’s Gate 3 is “not what you think” it is.

Larian has been busy in recent months with the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 in August 2023 but their CEO and founder Swen Vincke is already thinking about what comes next.

Taking to X/Twitter, he posted an update after finally figuring out the first act of “this thing I’ve been working on,” that will presumably be the follow-up to Baldur’s Gate 3. He went on to explain he’d spent the past four months “rewriting and rewriting and abandoning ideas and then revisiting them”.

Been a great morning! After 4 months of rewriting and rewriting and abandoning ideas and then revisiting them, finally figured out what act 1 on this thing I've been working on needs to be. Quote me when it's revealed to see how much of today's draft survives. I suspect a lot. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) January 8, 2024

“Creative work is the exploration of a vast search space and it can take time to find the right path,” he continued. “At least that’s what I tell myself when I feel like a failure after people have been nagging at me for months – ‘where’s the fucking narrative Swen’.”

He later went on to say that he hasn’t yet shared his latest idea with anyone yet, “but I think I really like this one”. Vincke then warned fans that the game he’s currently working on is “not what you think” before confirming that his social media update was “not a teaser for an announcement” for the follow-up to Baldur’s Gate 3.

That said – I haven't shared it with anyone yet so it may be they all think it's bad and then I'll just kill this thread, go sit in a corner with my dog and pretend none of this happened. And press CTRL+ENTER and start all over again 🙂 But I think I really like this one. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) January 8, 2024

“I just am genuinely excited about where this is going and wanted to share some of my excitement. It’ll be quite some time before we talk about this,” he added.

Baldur’s Gate 3 ended up being nominated for eight awards at The Game Awards 2023 and went on to win six of those, including Game Of The Year, Best RPG and Best Multiplayer. Following the acclaim, Vincke said that the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 was “encouraging” Larian Studios to ensure their next game “pushes many boundaries”.

In other news, remakes of both Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 are due for release this year, according to Sony's "the biggest games coming to PS5 in 2024" list.