The follow-up to ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is “not what you think” according to Larian CEO

The studio’s founder Swen Vincke has just finished a first draft of a future game’s opening act

By Ali Shutler
Baldur's Gate 3 (Credit: Larian Studios)
Baldur's Gate 3 (Credit: Larian Studios)

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has taken to social media to tell fans the follow-up to Baldur’s Gate 3 is “not what you think” it is.

Larian has been busy in recent months with the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 in August 2023 but their CEO and founder Swen Vincke is already thinking about what comes next.

Taking to X/Twitter, he posted an update after finally figuring out the first act of “this thing I’ve been working on,” that will presumably be the follow-up to Baldur’s Gate 3. He went on to explain he’d spent the past four months “rewriting and rewriting and abandoning ideas and then revisiting them”.

“Creative work is the exploration of a vast search space and it can take time to find the right path,” he continued. “At least that’s what I tell myself when I feel like a failure after people have been nagging at me for months – ‘where’s the fucking narrative Swen’.”

He later went on to say that he hasn’t yet shared his latest idea with anyone yet, “but I think I really like this one”. Vincke then warned fans that the game he’s currently working on is “not what you think” before confirming that his social media update was “not a teaser for an announcement” for the follow-up to Baldur’s Gate 3.

“I just am genuinely excited about where this is going and wanted to share some of my excitement. It’ll be quite some time before we talk about this,” he added.

Baldur’s Gate 3 ended up being nominated for eight awards at The Game Awards 2023 and went on to win six of those, including Game Of The Year, Best RPG and Best Multiplayer. Following the acclaim, Vincke said that the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 was “encouraging” Larian Studios to ensure their next game “pushes many boundaries”.

In other news, remakes of both Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 are due for release this year, according to Sony’s “the biggest games coming to PS5 in 2024” list.

