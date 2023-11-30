‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ gets new epilogue and new difficulty modes in 30GB update

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received its fifth patch, fixing numerous issues and adding new content to the game in an update that weighs 30GB.

The patch includes a new epilogue which adds almost 4,000 additional lines of dialogue and allows you to say goodbye to characters that you’ve found yourself bonding with throughout the massive RPG.

In addition to this, the update has added two new difficulty modes: honor mode and custom mode. Honor mode is a harder version of the game, adding new moves to every boss fight and making it so that you can’t save scum (reload a past save to get a different result). There are even new Legendary Actions that are designed specifically to catch people who have played the game a lot off-guard.

Custom Mode is exactly what it sounds like on the tin, adding a ton of difficulty options to the game to create your perfect playthrough.

There’s also a large number of fixes, including a fix for slowdown issues in Act 3 of the game that was reportedly caused by the sheer amount of crime players were taking part in.

The patch is 30GB and requires 130GB of free space to install, so you’ll want to make space on your hard drive before you update the game or you may face errors.

In a five-star review of Baldur’s Gate 3, NME called the game a “must-play fantasy”, adding that “Baldur’s Gate 3 is happy to let you believe you’ve cheated its systems, but there is little it hasn’t accounted for – and the further you travel into its immersive fantasy, the richer Larian’s triumph becomes.”

