‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is the best-selling pre-order game on PlayStation in the US

Baldur’s Gate 3 has surged to the top of the best-selling list of pre-order titles on PlayStation 5 in the United States following an incredibly impressive launch on Steam.

The game secured the second most successful release on the digital distribution platform of this year, sandwiched between Sons Of The Forest and Hogwarts Legacy. Furthermore, the fantasy role-playing game saw a peak player count of over 800,000 in the last few days.

Update: Baldur's Gate III has now moved to the #1 Best Selling Pre-Order on PSN in the US The stellar launch of the PC version is definitely having a big positive impact on the upcoming PlayStation 5 versions performance https://t.co/KAl4ahnWMK pic.twitter.com/PlljDl6Aq5 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) August 6, 2023

Given that it launched on PC on August 3, this is an auspicious sign for developer Larian Studios regarding the continued interest in its most recent title. Industry experts Benji Sales broke the news in a post to X, sharing a screenshot of the US version of the PlayStation Store on August 6.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is ahead of EA Sports Madden NFL 24, Mortal Kombat 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and EA Sports FC 24. It is unlikely that the game will remain there though. Baldur’s Gate 3 for PlayStation 5 comes out in less than a month, and marketing for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is imaginably going to ramp up in the next few weeks.

At the moment, the game is only available on PC, Mac and PlayStation 5, but Larian Studios does possess an Xbox version of the game that is in development. Additionally, there are no exclusivity clauses stopping this version from being released once it is ready.

“We’ve run into some technical issues in developing the Xbox port that have stopped us feeling 100 per cent confident in announcing it until we’re certain we’ve found the right solutions,” explained the Belgian developer. “Specifically, we’ve been unable to get splitscreen co-op to work to the same standard on both Xbox Series X/S, which is a requirement for us to ship.”

In other gaming news, voice actor Matthew Mercer showed off an unconventional approach to scaling a castle in Baldur’s Gate 3 while creative director Swen Vincke watched on.