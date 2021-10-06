‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ teases upcoming class and weaponised salami

Larian Studios has teased some news for the upcoming update six for Baldur’s Gate 3. Those heading to EGX in London will get to see more.

Larian Studios released Baldur’s Gate 3 into early access last year and has been updating the Dungeons and Dragons based roleplaying game with new content. The next of these is the upcoming update six, which was teased in a Steam blog.

There was little detail in the post, but it teases a new upcoming class with Larian saying, “Who’s ready to make some magic?” Since Baldur’s Gate 3 draws heavily on the base version of Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition, there are only three magic classes left to include; Bard, Paladin, and Sorcerer. Those attending EGX in London this week will get a preview of the patch and the new class.

Another new feature coming in update six is equipable salami. The cured sausage can be used to beat down the monsters of The Sword Coast. Players can also dual wield the salami and deliver two meaty strikes at once.

Larian also announced that they are working on a new Panel From Hell, which will provide a deep dive into Baldur’s Gate 3’s update six. The update will download as usual when ready. However, those using beta versions will need to do some tweaking in their Steam library to continue their progress. Details on how players can maintain save compatibility between the versions can be found in the Steam post. Players who haven’t tried any of the beta branches of the game won’t have to do anything.

Baldur’s Gate 3 update six doesn’t have a release date yet, but it has been revealed that the update will take up 60Gb of storage space, so players will need to ensure they have enough room to download the new content.

