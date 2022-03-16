Bandai Namco says ‘Elden Ring’ will expand “beyond the game itself”

Bandai Namco has suggested that Elden Ring may end up as more than a game, potentially entering other media formats and becoming a part of “everyone’s daily life”.

Yasuo Miyakawa, president and CEO of Bandai Namco, said via a press release that “Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring in order to exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide.”

He added: “With a similar goal, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself and into everyone’s daily life. We will continue to create enjoyment and fulfilment through entertainment so that we can come closer and connect to our fans around the world”.

Elden Ring has now hit 12million units sold worldwide, which, even for a game as hyped as this one, is a lot of sales to make in just a few weeks. Miyakawa thanked fans and said he was proud to be involved in bringing the game to life “under the guidance of director Miyazaki, and with George R. R. Martin”.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, president and CEO/director of developer FromSoftware, added that “it’s astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring”.

Miyazaki thanked fans, after adding that the team hopes “players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets, and facing up to its many threats.”

NME’s Andy Brown gave the game a full five-stars in our review, saying “Elden Ring is a glowing spectacle of achievement. A refined open-world format adds unimagined wonder to the game, whilst legacy dungeons will likely go down as some of FromSoftware’s best level design.”

