Bandai Namco, Square Enix and more confirmed for E3 2021

The Entertainment Software Association has confirmed that Square Enix, Bandai Namco and more companies will make an appearance during E3 2021.

E3 recently announced that this year’s showcase will be digital due to COVID-19 concerns, as opposed to the annual convention.

According to the ESA, the event will include appearances from the following companies: Sega, Square Enix, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Gearbox Entertainment, Verizon Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, XSEED Games, Turtle Beach, Verizon, and Binge.

Hope you’re getting hungry cause we’ve got more chefs in the kitchen for this year’s #E32021! Our newest additions: SQUARE ENIX, SEGA, BANDAI NAMCO, XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon & Binge dot com! pic.twitter.com/DeIB6zFjTX — E3 (@E3) May 6, 2021

ESA CEO and President Stanley Pierre-Louis said: “E3 2021 is set to continue its legacy as the premier video game industry event as we add new publishers, sponsors, and partners.

“We can’t wait to wait to share more details about this virtual event for audiences around the globe.”

Companies that have already confirmed been confirmed for the event include Nintendo, Xbox, Take-Two Entertainment, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, and Capcom.

Sony and Electronic Arts have previously announced they will not be making an appearance during E3 this year because they usually have their own showcases instead.

Konami recently announced that it will not be attending the showcase, but says “key projects” are in “deep development” and the community can expect more details soon.

E3 2021 will begin June 12 and will run until June 15.

A supposed leaked Elden Ring trailer recently surfaced online, the next game from Bandai Namco.