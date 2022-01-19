‘Banjo-Kazooie’ is coming to Nintendo Switch Online this week

Nintendo 64 classic Banjo-Kazooie finally has a release date for Nintendo Switch Online, and it’s very soon.

The bear and bird will be making their way onto Nintendo Switch on January 20 (tomorrow) for users subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. It currently costs £34.99 / €39.99, with an annual family pack (for up to eight accounts) costing £59.99 / €69.99.

Other Nintendo 64 titles are still set to come to the service and join the likes of Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Paper Mario was added to the service back in December of last year, and its arrival underscored the concern from fans that Nintendo was adding games incredibly slowly.

Embark on a wild quest with an unlikely pair! The adventures of Banjo and Kazooie begin here! Banjo-Kazooie is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 1/20! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/R349r8gbvD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 19, 2022

Advertisement

Rare, the original developers of Banjo-Kazooie who were bought out by Microsoft in 2002, also celebrated the series return to a Nintendo platform in a tweet, saying: “Date reveal for real – and if you said January 20, well done, you’re psychic! Yes, Banjo-Kazooie arrives on Nintendo Switch this week, offering another modern way (alongside Xbox Game Pass and Rare Replay) to have a shaman accidentally transfigure you into a washing machine.”

Other upcoming games for the service include The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Pokémon Snap, Mario Golf, and Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. Sega Mega Drive (or Sega Genesis for our US readers) games have also been added to Nintendo Switch Online alongside Nintendo 64 games, with more coming to the service over time as well.

Composer of the original Banjo-Kazooie Grant Kirkhope recently released an album comprised of remixed songs from the title, which you can learn more about here.

In other news, Microsoft announced yesterday that it will be acquiring Activision Blizzard for £50billion ($68.7billion USD). The deal is expected to finalise some time in 2023.