‘Batman: Arkham’ developers form new studio Hundred Star

The founders of Batman: Arkham and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady Studios have formed a new development studio named Hundred Star Games.

As reported by Polygon, the studio is based in London and is described on the studio’s official website as being a 100-person development studio that aims to create AAA games. It was founded by Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker, who both left Rocksteady Studios in 2022 after spending more than 18 years at the company. At the time, the duo spoke in a letter about starting a “new adventure together in games.”

“Hundred Star Games is a video game start-up based in East London. Our ethos is of creating a small team of only 100 industry veterans and emerging talents, who are committed to crafting cutting-edge gaming experiences that inspire and captivate players worldwide,” the company’s Great Place To Work page read.

“With innovation at our core, we’re dedicated to pushing boundaries, embracing diversity, and fostering a vibrant gaming community. Our empowering company culture is unique to the industry which encourages leadership at all levels, accountability, team support, vulnerability, and connection.”

The studio has hired 25 of a planned 100 employees, with Polygon noting that a “handful of lead developers and director-level ex-Rocksteady employees have left the Batman Arkham studio in recent months”.

Rocksteady Studio’s next game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, launches next month after several delays. The title was originally supposed to launch in 2022 before being pushed back three separate times and features the final performance of the late Kevin Conroy as Batman.

