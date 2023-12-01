‘Batman: Arkham Trilogy’ is getting terrible reviews on Nintendo Switch: “Unplayable”

Batman: Arkham Trilogy has launched on Nintendo Switch and is being lambasted on social media, with some branding it as “unplayable.”

While the Nintendo Switch port of the popular Rocksteady-developed Batman: Arkham Trilogy was only released today (December 1), fans are already noticing some heavy downgrades in both graphical and performance departments, specifically on Batman: Arkham Knight, the third game in the trilogy.

YouTuber GameRiot called the port of Arkham Knight “unplayable”, posting a video of the Batmobile in action on X (formerly Twitter) with extremely noticeable frame drops. In a full video posted on YouTube, GameRiot shows that it’s not only the Batmobile sections with this problem, however, but that the frame rate also drops during combat.

In a reply to his original tweet, GameRiot noted that “Arkham Asylum is pretty solid. But still not ideal. FPS drops in combat.”, before also noting that “Arkham City is actually pretty good and would recommend picking it up”.

Arkham Knight, however, he recommends that people “stay away from” until it receives post-launch patches. It’s worth noting that when Batman: Arkham Knight originally launched on PC, it also launched with severe performance issues which were later patched, so a similar situation could be happening here.

A massive graphical downgrade is visible in a GameXplain video on the ports. While Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City escape relatively unscathed due to the fact they were released on seventh-generation consoles, Batman: Arkham Knight takes a massive hit, with lighting noticeably downgraded and character models a noticeably lower quality than the original release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

