‘Batman: Arkham Trilogy’ Switch port adds Kevin Conroy eulogy

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy Nintendo Switch port has added a tribute to Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy at the end of Batman: Arkham Asylum.

GAMINGbible editor Ewan Moore posted the new addition on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a “lovely touch”. The addition reads “in memory of Kevin Conroy” and is present at the end of the first game of the series on top of a black and white drawing of Gotham City.

The ports were released last week, with complaints that Batman: Arkham Knight suffered a massive graphical downgrade and features moments where the frame rate drops to low levels.

YouTuber GameRiot noted on X that the port of Arkham Knight was “unplayable”, while “Arkham Asylum is pretty solid. But still not ideal. FPS drops in combat.”

Batman: Arkham City, however, was “actually pretty good, and [I] would recommend picking it up”.

Kevin Conroy passed away in November 2022 following a prolonged battle with an unconfirmed illness. The news was announced by Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy alongside Conroy in Batman: The Animated Series.

“Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans,” she wrote.

“He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world… RIP, friend.”

Conroy voiced Batman in the three Rockstar-developed Batman: Arkham titles, along with voicing the character in the Rocksteady-developed VR spinoff, Batman: Arkham VR.

