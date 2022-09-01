‘Battlefield 2042’ acknowledges map design criticism with an amusing charm

EA Dice has added a shipping container charm to Battlefield 2042 which pokes fun at the frequent community complaints about there being so many in the game.

Battlefield 2042 Season 2: Master of Arms has officially launched introducing an all-new map, Specialist, weaponry, and more. Players have also noticed that the new season has also brought a brand new weapon charm that appears to be a nod to a common critique that has been around since the game launched (via Dexerto).

According to players, Battlefield 2042 simply has too many shipping containers that can be found scattered throughout its many maps. The map Manifest features a ton and the community has teased the developer for including them so often, and there’s even a Reddit discussion that has been dedicated to making fun of the environment set pieces.

We heard you liked Shipping Containers in #Battlefield2042, so we put one on a keychain!! Now you can take your "Supply & Command" Shipping Container Weapon Charm ANYWHERE!! pic.twitter.com/pEqDJmiMos — Kevin Johnson (@T0TALfps) August 29, 2022

It seems like EA Dice has heard the community complaints because it’s gone ahead and added a shipping container charm to join in on the joke. Community manager Kevin Johnson shared a tweet saying, “We heard you liked Shipping Containers in Battlefield 2042, so we put one on a keychain!! Now you can take your ‘Supply & Command’ Shipping Container Weapon Charm anywhere!!”

Season 2: Master of Arms brought with it the addition of the map Stranded, which is located in Panama and features a desert lake drained of water and a beached container ship where teams will go head-to-head.

Alongside the new map, players can get their hands on the new specialist Charlie Crawford. Crawford uses a Mounted Vulcan stationary minigun to deliver firepower that is effective against infantry and light vehicles. The latest season also brings a new feature called Assignments that unlock certain hardware and content from a previous season.

