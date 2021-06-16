‘Battlefield 2042’ AI bots announced – 1 vs 127 gun fights could be a reality

EA has announced that Battlefield 2042 will feature AI ‘server-filling’ bots that maintain player numbers outside of peak playing hours.

In a post that went out yesterday, EA confirmed Battlefield 2042 would feature AI players and went into detail about how the feature will work.

In multiplayer, the AI bots are used to ensure that servers are filled ‘no matter your location’. This will mean players can join a lobby regardless of what time of the day it is, and still be able to play a competitive game.

Players will also have the ability to play against AI bots on co-op mode, meaning friends can team up and practise against a team of bots before facing other players.

EA also mentioned that players will have the opportunity to play against bots solo. Allowing players to potentially take on 127 bots on their own, which sounds like carnage.

AI soldiers are not a new concept in FPS titles. The Call Of Duty series has allowed players to use bots in private games for years. Fortnite utilises bots in matchmaking as a way of maintaining player numbers.

Battlefield 2042 will be a multiplayer-only title, and will include the series’ hallmark Conquest and Breakthrough modes, alongside the squad-based Hazard Zone mode and a yet unannounced mode.

Gameplay revealed during E3 highlighted a number of new features, including real-time gun customisation and grappling hooks.

