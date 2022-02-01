‘Battlefield 2042’ gets roadmap detailing upcoming updates ahead of season one

EA Dice has released a new Battlefield 2042 roadmap detailing the improvements that will arrive within upcoming updates.

In a new blog post, EA addressed the current Battlefield 2042 issues while also sharing what players can expect with Season One through to early this summer. “Today we are stating our team’s commitment to bring the game up to the highest standards that we all hold for the franchise,” the developer said.

“We have heard you. So, we are heavily invested and committed to the future of Battlefield 2042 – working on taking action on multiple fronts to address feedback and implement extensive fixes to the game, key features that are important to you, and getting team play where it needs to be.”

In the next update, an in-round scoreboard will be added following feedback from players requesting two tables, separating team versus the enemy. EA is currently working on incorporating that for the release, while K/D scoring and End of Round reporting will also arrive in a future update.

Voice communication will be added to all platforms, as well as profiles which will give a better overview of a player’s career in the game while also showing how far you have to go for the next unlock.

Team play will also receive a clearer, tighter squad loop, a refined ping system, and an improved reward loop for when players and their squad play the objective. Gunplay will also continue to receive improvements, and Portal will get expanded tools, modes, and tweaks.

EA also stated that it has a team analysing Specialists and is currently working on them, but it’s not ready to reveal any details just yet. However, it did mention that it will continue pushing for the quality of the game through feedback loops, starting with map design later this month.

Additionally, along with Season One which will arrive this summer, Battlefield 2042 will release four seasons, four new Specialists, and new locations. For players who purchased the Year 1 Pass as part of the Gold and Ultimate Editions, they will receive an exclusive bundle containing a Specialist skin, weapon and vehicle skins, a melee weapon, and Player Card in the next update.

