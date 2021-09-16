‘Battlefield 2042’ has been delayed until November

It has been confirmed that Battlefield 2042 has been delayed but, fortunately, not for as long as earlier reports suggested.

A tweet from the official Battlefield account confirmed the news last night (September 15), stating that the game will now be released worldwide on November 19 2021.

An update from the Battlefield team pic.twitter.com/K53VNM2tTz — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 15, 2021

Advertisement

That means that Battlefield 2042 will arrive a month later than originally planned and will launch two weeks after its main rival – Call of Duty: Vanguard.

In the statement, the Battlefield 2042 team explained how the global pandemic “has created unforeseen challenges for our development team” and that “given the scale and scope of the game,” the hope was that the development teams would be back in the studios nearer launch. As that is not happening, it was decided “to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.”

While a month delay isn’t the best of news for excited players, it’s better than earlier reports which suggested that Battlefield 2042 might have been facing a delay into 2022.

A delay of one month places Battlefield 2042 squarely into the peak busy season of new games, launching after Call of Duty: Vanguard and a couple of weeks before Halo Infinite is released for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Battlefield 2042 is near completion though, as new gameplay footage demonstrated when we saw four new specialists.

EA Dice expects to bring more news regarding the open beta too, with the Twitter statement explaining that an update will be coming later this month.

Advertisement

In other news, a new trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, an upcoming free-to-play multiplayer game has been released. The game pits new Star Wars characters against each other in arena combat.