EA publishes list of known and ongoing ‘Battlefield 2042’ issues

A list of ongoing and known issues in Battlefield 2042 has been published by EA as the game enters early access today (November 12).

According to a post from the EA Answers HQ (thanks, VGC), the two most prevalent alerts are that the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield has been disabled for behaving outside the intended designs, and that players are experiencing queue issues in the Battlefield Portal game mode, where there is an infinite queue loop.

EA has said that “there is no option to leave a queue other than hard-quitting the game at this moment in time,” but that some updates have hopefully mitigated problem across more servers.

Advertisement

Other issues are also reported in the post, such as rubber-banding when the silos on the Breakaway map are destroyed, and more general bugs and glitches players may have come to expect from the launch of a multiplayer title.

EA recommends that players report bugs online if they encounter an issue that hasn’t been reported, so it can be fixed as fast as possible. It is also recommended that players follow the BattlefieldComm Twitter to stay up to date with server wide restarts, changes to gameplay, and other updates regarding shifts to Battlefield 2042 as well.

Battlefield 2042 is also not launching with an in-game voice chat function, although EA will be looking to implement this as soon as possible. In the meantime external voice chat software will need to be used by players who wish to squad up together.

In other news, the missing songs from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have been found by dataminers already, as the game hasn’t cut the songs, just disabled them.