‘Battlefield 2042’ season 3 starts next week

Battlefield 2042’s third season, Escalation, will launch on November 22, developer EA Dice has announced.

The latest season of EA Dice’s shooter will launch next week, bringing a host of new content, including a new map, specialist and weapons. The gameplay trailer for the new season is available below.

The new map is called Spearhead and is set in the Swedish wilderness, where players will be tasked with fighting their way through and around semi-automated manufacturing facilities creating high-tech weapons.

The new season also brings a new 100-tier battle pass, which includes a new specialist as one of the free unlockables. Zane, the new specialist, is an Egyptian-born security expert equipped with an XM370A airburst rifle, and boasts the fastest health recharge of any specialist in the game.

Season three brings a host of new weapons for players to try out too, with the NVK-S22 Smart Shotgun, the Rorsch MK-4 Railgun, the NVK-P125 Bullpup Pistol as well as throwing knives being added to the game.

Fans will also have a new tank to play with, the EMKV90-TOR Tank. The EMKV90-TOR has two modes: a mobility mode that focuses on speed and a siege mode that sacrifices speed for raw firing power.

EA has previously addressed player complaints about the game’s “polarising” specialist system, announcing plans to replace it with a classic class system, with the Specialists falling into one of four categories: Assault, Recon, Support and Engineer. The reworked classes won’t include weapon restrictions, but will instead provide bonuses to players if certain classes use specific weapons. Those changes are expected to be made in the latter half of the game’s third season.

Battlefield 2042 had something of a rocky launch in November last year – earning three stars in Jake Tucker’s review for NME, who described the game as being “playable, but still a huge misstep for the Battlefield franchise.”

