‘Battlefield 2042’ will launch on both Steam and the Epic Game Store

EA DICE has confirmed that the upcoming Battlefield 2042 will sell through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and its own store client Origin.

The latest entry in the Battlefield franchise has been confirmed for the two major PC gaming storefronts. Both versions will still launch through Origin, but players will be able to buy them from their storefront of choice.

All of the prior Battlefield games had been absent from Steam until they were added in bulk last year. Regardless of the platform these games are bought on, EA’s Origin will handle all social aspects including friend lists and party formation.

Advertisement

Yesterday (June 9) EA DICE unveiled Battlefield 2042, a title it called the “most ambitious” in the franchise yet. On PC, Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 its maps will boast up to 128 players, and the near-future setting of 2042 will see a whole host of new weapons, gadgets and vehicles available to players.

The gameplay revealed that Battlefield 2042 will take on a more sandbox gameplay style than previous entries in the series, and will feature dynamic weather including the massive tornadoes featured in the launch trailer.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22, 2021, and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, the new Battlefield game is available to pre-order now.

Three different versions of the game are available for pre-order, with the standard PS4, Xbox One and PC versions costing £59.99.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will cost £69.99. There’s also a Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition available for £89.99 on PC and £99.99 on consoles. The Ultimate Edition costs £109.99 on PC and £119.99 on consoles.

Advertisement

Despite the hefty player count on current-gen consoles, EA has confirmed that current gen consoles (PS4 and XBox One) will see the game run with a reduced player count of 64, as well as reduced map sizes.