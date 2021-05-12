‘Battlefield 6’ confirmed for release on next-gen and last-gen consoles

EA has confirmed that Battlefield 6 is getting a release on PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

READ MORE: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer on Xbox Series X is just as good as you remember

The announcement was made during an investors call last night (May 11) by EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

According to VGC, Wilson told investors: “Battlefield will be available for both current-gen [i.e. PS4 and Xbox One] and next-gen, as will our sports titles.”

Advertisement

He also clarified how Battlefield 6 benefits from its development focus on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

“The reference specifically from our prepared remarks is around the nature of gameplay,” Wilson continued. “What we can do with fidelity of the game, what we can do with physics, artificial intelligence and the immersive nature of the game.

“And in the case of Battlefield, what we can do with respect to the amount of plays that we can have in the game and the nature of destruction of those only in Battlefield moments that are truly next-gen opportunities that we’re able to do in the context of our next-gen franchises, because of the increased processing power in memory and output of the new consoles.”

Elsewhere during the call, when asked about whether Battlefield will become an annualised release or feature a battle royale mode, he said that there was “nothing to announce at the moment”.

He did however confirm that a reveal trailer will be shown in June, saying: “I had the chance of seeing a work-in-progress last week and it is incredible what the team has been able to do in the context of next generation consoles.”

Advertisement

EA Play has also been announced this year for July, about a month after this year’s E3.