‘Battlefield’ is getting a new “narrative campaign” from ‘Halo’ co-creator

Battlefield will be getting a new “narrative campaign” from the studio of Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, Electronic Arts (EA) has announced.

Lehto joined EA in October 2021 and now helms the studio Ridgeline Games at the company. At the time, it was said that Ridgeline would be “focused on developing first-person shooter” games.

Yesterday (September 8), EA confirmed on Twitter that Ridgeline would be “focusing on a narrative campaign” for “the future of Battlefield”. In a follow-up tweet, it clarified that the new narrative campaign would not be a part of Battlefield 2042 but will be set in the series’ universe.

Advertisement

In a statement, the game’s general manager Byron Beede added: “Marcus will bring his long legacy of creating fascinating worlds and gripping narratives to Battlefield. Backed by a world-class team, he’ll be leading the charge to develop a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe that will engage fans in new and exciting ways while remaining true to the classic elements of the series.”

For clarification: The new narrative campaign experience @RidgelineGames is working on is not part of #Battlefield 2042. It will be set in the Battlefield universe. — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 8, 2022

Beede continued to describe bringing Ridgeline into the shooter’s universe as part of a continued “global effort, coordinating multiple studios under a leadership team of industry veterans to build a connected Battlefield universe”. At present, the multiplayer portion of the game will be developed by DICE, while Ripple Effect Studios will also be “focused on creating an entirely new Battlefield experience that will complement and build upon the series’ foundations”.

“The next generation of Battlefield creators is a global team of talented, hungry individuals dedicated to taking the series to new heights,” the GM said. “This team includes veterans who have worked on the series for years as well as new talent from the industry, all of whom bring years of experience working across incredible titles.”

In July, EA hinted that it was working on a single-player Battlefield game via a job listing at its new Seattle studio. “Battlefield Seattle is focused on building rich, exciting stories with memorable characters and powerful experiences,” the listing for a design director read. “We are building a new studio in the Seattle area composed of leaders and talent with a vast array of AAA game dev experience.”