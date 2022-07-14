‘Bayonetta 3’ adds “Naive Angel Mode” to cut out nudity

Developer PlatinumGames is including a new mode in the upcoming Bayonetta 3 that stops characters from turning nude or dressing in less clothing.

After the Nintendo Switch game had its release date finally confirmed yesterday (July 13), PlatinumGames also showcased the new “Naive Angel Mode,” which has the express purpose of attempting to prevent embarrassment during play.

“We’ve added the revolutionary “Naive Angel Mode” to Bayonetta 3 so more people can fully enjoy it,” Tweeted PlatinumGames.

“By turning it on, you can play right in the living room without having to worry about what’s on screen… we think.”

Relax, the witch is back and sexier than ever🌙 We've added the revolutionary "Naive Angel Mode" to Bayonetta 3 so more people can fully enjoy it👍 By turning it on, you can play right in the living room without having to worry about what's on screen… we think😅#Bayonetta3 pic.twitter.com/SEs3vqrdYc — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) July 13, 2022

A video accompanies the above tweet showcasing exactly what the new optional mode does, with the titular Bayonetta either keeping clothes on instead of being naked, or being covered up more in some other scenarios.

After years of waiting, Bayonetta 3 is set for release on October 28, with a new trailer accompanying the announcement that contains in-game footage, character reveals and glimpses of story details.

“Witch-in-training” Viola was also shown off in the trailer, and this new playable character uses a sword instead of guns whilst fighting alongside her cat demon, Cheshire.

The description for the game on the Nintendo website reads “fight your way through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and many other locales! Along the way, you’ll meet a virtual coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last.”

Bayonetta 3‘s first bit of in-game footage came last year, after a logo was shown off all the way back in 2017, with it taking those five years for the title to get a release date, which it turns out is vert soon.

