‘Bayonetta 3’ updates will be coming later in the year director promises

PlatinumGames have promised updates on the progress of Bayonetta 3 this year in a new interview.

An interview by VGC with PlatinumGames founders Hideki Kamiya and Atushi Inaba shed some light on the progress of the long awaited sequel to Bayonetta 3.

In response to VGC’s “inevitable Bayonetta 3 question” Kamiya responded by saying that “It’s not really our position to say, but… it’s January. We’ve got to have something come out, right? I guess it’s safe to expect that something will come out. There’s still a lot of the year left is what I’m saying.”

Kamiya continued by saying that “maybe we should all reset and forget about Bayonetta 3. Then when something finally does happen, it will be a nice surprise, won’t it?”

The last update fans received for Bayonetta 3 came in December 2020, when Kamiya was interviewed by Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu for an end of year feature, and took the time to say that development was “going great”

Elsewhere in the interview, Inaba responded to a question about the ‘Platinum Four’ website which lists a mystery product for ‘XX.XX.2021’ which Inaba revealed was expected to be revealed sooner, but said that “coronavirus happened, which I know is a common excuse”

Inaba also took the time to talk about Project G.G. a game that Platinum announced in February 2020 saying “we just did a short little teaser and then it’s been a year since then.”

“But that’s not how we always want things to be” Inaba continued, “we definitely want to have a closer interaction with our fans and so we’re hoping to get to that development style where we can share things as we move along.”