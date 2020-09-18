‘Beat Saber’ to receive multiplayer update next month

Multiplayer will be joining Beat Saber in a brand new update next month (October), Beat Games has announced.

The update is expected to arrive on October 13, and will allow players to create their own avatar before challenging both their friends and random opponents online.

Beat Games is aiming to have the update arrive on all platforms simultaneously, however, in a tweet following the announcement, acknowledged that there may be a delay with the PS4 version.

“We (Beat Games) are doing everything we can to make sure we release multiplayer simultaneously on all platforms on October 13,” the developer said. “But there might be a delay with the PS4 version.” More information is expected to arrive in the future through the game’s social media channels.

Accompanying the announcement was a brief trailer which outlined how the mode will look, and more importantly, what the avatars will look like. You can check out the full tweet below:

Dear PS VR players, we are doing everything we can to make sure we release multiplayer simultaneously on all platforms on October 13 but there might be a delay with the PS4 version. Please bear with us and check our social media regularly for new updates about PS VR. — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) September 16, 2020

To commemorate 20 years since Linkin Park’s iconic album, Hybrid Theory, a new new add-on pack released, which added a collection of the band’s most notable songs. Hit tracks such as ‘In The End’ and ‘One Step Closer’ were included.

Green Day also dropped a music pack in the game and featured classic songs from the band such as ‘American Idiot’, ‘Boulevard Of Broken Dreams’ and ‘Holiday’.

Beat Saber isn’t the only PS4 game to be receiving a multiplayer update this year. Sucker Punch recently announced that Ghost Of Tsushima would be getting the same treatment in the form of co-operative, combat focused missions.