Bethesda finally confirms ‘Deathloop’ is a ‘Dishonored’ game

When Deathloop was released in 2021, fans of the game began to speculate that it was somehow connected to Arkane’s previous game series, Dishonored. Now, creative director Dinga Bakaba has confirmed the theories.

Speaking during an Xbox podcast, Bakaba confirmed that Deathloop is “one of the futures of the Dishonored world” meaning it’s set in the same universe, at a different time. He mentioned that there’s so much going on throughout Deathloop that not everyone sees everything, and that “it was nice to see the community pick up on the little clues that we did sprinkle everywhere.

According to Bakaba, Deathloop was “envisioned” to be “happening in the future, after Death Of The Outsider”, which is a standalone Dishonored title set in 1852. It’s described as a “game about endings”.

“There are a lot of clues in the game, actually,” he said, before going on to mention that some are “abused” and that one is “really spoiler-y”. “But there are a lot of small things, and some that were under people’s noses all the time, but people are just figuring out.”

Bakaba said that his favourite of the smaller hints is found on the Heritage shotgun weapon, which has a “little logo that you can barely see” on the side of it, “But now that we’ve added idle breaks where the character plays with his guns, you can actually see that the logo is Dunwall Tower,” he says. Dunwall Tower is the setting of several missions in the Dishonored game series as well as the primary residence for the ruling family of Dunwall.

A post on Reddit from around the time Deathloop came out gives an analysis on the similarities between the games as well as timelines that line up between the games. This link contains many spoilers for the Deathloop game specifically.

Despite the die-hard fans figuring this one out, it has now been officially confirmed by the creators. Bakaba ends this train of thought by mentioning that it “does make sense” and that fans can now “unravel everything”.

Deathloop was recently released for Xbox Game Pass and is available now.

