Bethesda is retiring its own launcher and will move all games to Steam

Bethesda has announced that the Bethesda.net Launcher is shutting down this May, though efforts to migrate its contents to Steam will start from April.

Yesterday (February 23), Bethesda shared that it is “retiring the Bethesda Launcher and moving to Steam.”

This means that from April, users will be able to migrate any Bethesda Launcher titles – and their funds stored within it – over to Steam.

📣 ATTENTION PC PLAYERS: We are retiring the Bethesda Launcher and moving to Steam. Here’s everything you’re going to want to know about what to expect and how to migrate your Bethesda Library to Steam: https://t.co/KBBokFeZkt pic.twitter.com/f0KWBqd0kp — Bethesda (@bethesda) February 22, 2022

Bethesda added that from May, “you will no longer be able to play and access your games within the Bethesda.net Launcher.”

On transferring saves across platforms, the company said “some saves will automatically transfer, however some will require you to manually copy them to your Steam folder.”

“At this time, we expect almost all save progress to be transferable automatically or manually with the exception of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which currently is unable to transfer,” added the studio.

Though the Launcher is being retired, players will still require their Bethesda.net accounts to log into some games and keep their mods and skins.

On the topic of moving Fallout 76 to Steam, Bethesda has released a separate article addressing the shift. Players will keep all of their Atoms upon transferring to Steam, and the game’s friends list will also be transferred.

The only other unique change to Fallout 76 is that if a player has a yearly membership, all of the remaining Atoms from their subscription will be credited at once. From April, Fallout 1st memberships will not automatically renew via Steam.

