Bethesda players can now start transferring games to Steam

Bethesda has announced that players can now finally bring their Bethesda.net games to Steam.

In an update to the original blog post (published yesterday on April 27), the company confirmed that players will be able to simply transfer their games from their Bethesda.net library to their Steam account, as of yesterday.

Starting on May 11, players will be unable to play their games on the Bethesda.net Launcher, but will still have access to it and their library. So players don’t have to worry about the short time frame to transfer their games, because even though they will be unplayable after this date, the games themselves can still transferred.

“We’re saying goodbye to the Bethesda.net Launcher this year,” Bethesda explained. “We would like to thank you for your support and assure you that all of your games are safe. If you’re not playing PC games through the Bethesda.net launcher then your work is done here.”

The blog post doesn’t include any specified reason as to why this is the case, but the publisher noted that player accounts won’t be removed and can still be accessed after transferring games, and that players won’t lose anything from their library or wallet.

“Many games will also have their saves migrated, with a few requiring some manual transfers. For games that require it, you will still use your Bethesda.net login to sign in to play,” the company said.

After migrating their games, players will be able to head over to Steam and see that they will be available for free. Many saves will also be transferred, but Bethesda noted that some may require some manual copying. Specific instructions on how to transfer each title can be found here.

In other news, Xbox and Bethesda will host a games showcase in June.