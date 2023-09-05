Bethesda says ‘Redfall’ will “get to be a good game” just like ‘Fallout 76’

Pete Hines, Bethesda‘s head of global publishing, has shared that the launch of Redfall suffered from the “same” issues as Fallout 76, and that it won’t be abandoned.

“Redfall is no different for us. OK, we didn’t get the start we wanted, but it’s still a fun game,” Hines said in a new interview with GamesIndustry.biz. “We’re going to keep working on it. We’re going to do 60fps. We’re going to get it to be a good game because we know, as a first-party studio, Game Pass lives forever.”

He added that he imagines “there will be people ten years from now who are going to join Game Pass” and that Arkane‘s open-world first-person supernatural shooter “will be there”.

In NME‘s two star review of Redfall, the game was described to be “compromised” in its intention to deliver a co-op shooter as well as an immersive experience that fans would have expected from the developer.

“There’s Arkane gold here, but you have to pan for it amongst identikit streets and woodlands that might up the play area,” explained Jake Tucker.

In 2018, the launch of Fallout 76 was significantly catastrophic for Bethesda. Criticism of its technical issues, high number of fetch quests and absent non-playable characters painted a picture of an unfinished project sent out to market.

A report also alleged that Bethesda borrowed developers from Redfall and Starfield to assist on the state of Fallout 76, knocking onto the workload on those games too.

However, updates have elevated the online role-playing game in the players’ opinion, with additions like the Wastelanders expansion introducing two factions and a reputation system.

In other gaming news, Starfield players are recreating their favourite sci-fi ships like X-wing starfighters, Mass Effect‘s Normandy SR-2 and more.