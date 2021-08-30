Bethesda’s Pete Hines hints ‘Starfield’ could eventually come to PlayStation

Bethesda‘s Pete Hines has responded to PlayStation fan concerns following Microsoft‘s acquisition of the company.

During a Gamescom 2021 livestream on August 27, Bethesda’s Pete Hines and Xbox‘s Aaron Greenberg discussed what this means for PlayStation while giving fans an answer who are upset about the news (thanks, Gamespot).

“I have no idea how to state this in a way when … I don’t know,” Hines said. “I don’t know the answer. It doesn’t exist. It’s not like I know it and I just don’t want to tell you. I don’t know.”

“There are Xbox brands that exist on other platforms, first and foremost. I think that’s important to note,” Hines continued.

The senior vice president of global marketing and communications went on to use Minecraft as an example saying that the game “didn’t just stop existing on anything once Mojang got bought by Xbox” but “Certainly, there are going to be things that you’re not going to be able to play [on PlayStation].”

Hines then went on to talk about Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield which was recently announced to be coming to Xbox exclusively, however, he hinted that it may come to PlayStation in the future.

“Starfield, it was announced as a thing that’s an Xbox exclusive,” he said. “I don’t know if I would go so far as to say you’re done ever playing stuff on PlayStation. But again, I don’t know the answer to that right now.”

Deathloop, the next Bethesda title which is set to launch on September 14, was originally rumoured to be PC exclusive following the Microsoft acquisition, however, the game is coming to PS5 as well.

