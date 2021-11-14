‘Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil’ gets a new five minute trailer for game’s anniversary

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Skyrim, the upcoming fan-made mod Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil has had a new five-minute-long trailer.

This upcoming Skyrim mod is set 200 years after the events of Oblivion, with the video description reading: “Emperor Titus Mede II leaves Cyrodiil in a state of chaos. Subject to the tyranny of the Thalmor and faced with the return of an ancient enemy, the Heartland’s people are left to defend themselves and find a new leader to guide them into the future.”

Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil is a fan-made volunteer-based project, and the development team is still yet to confirm a release date for the vast title. According to the mod’s website, though, “the worldbuilding is nearly complete. But voice acting, implementation and testing will take some time.”

The mod is set to include many other regions of Tamriel, as the developers are all working in teams on each whilst they share resources and work. Each region will be in keeping with Bethesda’s lore of the series and adding new stories to each. There’s even going to be unique musical tracks for the cities and stories of Cyrodiil as well.

Voice actors from Dragon Age: Inquisition and Dying Light 2 will also be lending their skills to the mod.

It has also been noted that this mod is different to Skyblivion in that it doesn’t want to recreate Oblivion in itself but use the setting for new stories and lore. Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil will also be coming to the PC versions of the game’s Special and Anniversary Editions.

In other news, Valve has struck a deal with Microsoft, meaning paid mods of their games no longer need to fork out a hefty amount of money for a Havok Engine license.