Billie Eilish’s music is coming to ‘Beat Saber’

Beat Games has announced that a selection of Billie Eilish’s music will be coming to Beat Saber next week.

Launching September 21, the downloadable bundle will feature ten tracks from across Eilish’s two albums (2019’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘ and 2021’s ‘Happier Than Ever‘), though details of which songs are still to be confirmed. Even the teaser is silent.

As well as the bundle, individual tracks will also be purchasable for £1.69 each.

Get your headsets and sabers ready because the Billie Eilish Music Pack is launching on September 21! @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/yfwVag5d6n — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) September 17, 2021

At the end of August, Beat Saber launched a Skrillex bundle, which was made up of eight tracks including ‘Bangarang’ and ‘Don’t Go’, his collaboration with Justin Bieber & Don Toliver. It joined existing bundles from Green Day and Linkin Park.

Released in 2019, Beat Saber is a VR rhythm game available on PC VR, Oculus, and PSVR. The game involves slashing the beats of adrenaline-pumping music as they fly towards you, surrounded by a futuristic world.

Developers added a multiplayer mode late last year, and NME recently included the game in our list of Top Virtual Reality Games You Need to Play in 2021.

“There’s plenty of VR games that get you working out, but it doesn’t get more bad-ass than dual-wielding lightsabers as you slash to the beat in the best VR rhythm game,”

“When you’re in the zone in Beat Saber, slicing up oncoming blocks or dodging obstacles in every direction to high-tempo EDM, it feels so great that you won’t care if it makes you look silly or that you’ll be sweating buckets in a matter of minutes.”

In other news, to celebrate THQ Nordic‘s tenth anniversary, the publisher is holding a major Steam sale and giving away Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance Gold Edition for free.