‘Biomutant’ might be coming to Switch in October

It looks like the action role-playing game Biomutant could be making its way to Nintendo Switch next month.

According to a new listing on the Portuguese site Gaming Replay, it suggests that the THQ Nordic title will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on October 25 (via Eurogamer).

The listing not only includes the release date but also Switch box cover art and a price of €54.99 (£47.53). Rumours of a Nintendo Switch version of the game have been circulating since way back in 2019, prior to the official release of the game in 2021.

Neither THQ Nordic nor developer Experiment 101 have officially announced the Switch port.

The open-world game first launched in May 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Later this week, on September 6, the game will also finally be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. These current-gen versions will feature a frame-rate boost of 60fps, HDR support, and 4K resolution.

Those who already own a copy of the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions will be able to fully upgrade their game to the current-gen versions free of charge.

Biomutant is described as a Kung-Fu fable featuring a unique martial arts-style combat system. The post-apocalyptic open-world also offers full exploration alongside a campaign.

In NME‘s three-star review, Luke Shaw said: “Biomutant is a game that sets its sights on the horizon, but fails to get there. It’s never bad, but it’s not great either. A muddle of open-world cliches and a confused narrative bog down what could be a fun breezy experience.”

In other news, Sega has announced that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will share a first look at one of its upcoming projects next week. The “sneak peek trailer” could provide fans with the first look at Yakuza 8 or the studio’s new IP.