‘BioShock 4’ will reportedly feature an open-world setting

The upcoming fourth entry in the BioShock franchise will reportedly see the game enter open-world territory.

The news comes by way of a new job listing for a Senior Writer on the game. American developer Cloud Chamber has published a new job listing, through which it hopes to find “someone who can weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting”.

Elsewhere in the job listing, Cloud Chamber specifies that the successful candidate will also have to “brainstorm primary and secondary mission content with design”, confirming that side quests will be introduced alongside the game’s open-world setting.

The selected candidate will also be tasked with assisting in the “creation and execution of the core story including the writing of dialogue and other narrative elements as directed”.

BioShock 4 has been in development since December 2019, when 2K Games announced the formation of new studio Cloud Chamber to focus on the development of the fourth entry in the beloved franchise.

A release date has not been announced for the upcoming game, which will seemingly explore an open-world setting for the first time in franchise history. The latest entry in the franchise is BioShock Infinite, which released in 2013 for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360.

In other 2K Games news, the studio has recently unveiled the first teaser for this year’s WWE 2K22 game. The game – which has not received a release date, but is “coming soon” – will be the first full-scale WWE wrestling sim since 2019’s poorly reviewed WWE 2K20.

Last year’s WWE 2K21 was cancelled in favour of spending more time to focus on 2K22 and deliver a product that the developing studios and its fans can be proud of.