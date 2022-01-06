BioWare introduces remote positions – working on rebuilding community trust

BioWare general manager Gary McKay put out a blog post today addressing the state of things at the company and what they are looking towards ahead.

McKay opened the post discussing the challenging year BioWare faced, but there were positives, such as the Mass Effect Legendary Edition launch in May. He also wrote about how the studio is working is changing, including a hybrid between working from home and in the office. “The pandemic has also taught us a lot about how we can work together, even while working across North America from hundreds of different locations,” writes McKay.

“Going forward, we’ll have new challenges with a hybrid approach to work and are focused on new tech that will help maximize collaboration and communication between onsite and remote people.”

Hiring practices will also be changing at the company. “Previously, we were only looking for people willing to relocate to Austin and Edmonton; now we’re looking for new talent from anywhere in North America, and we’ll meet them where they live.” This marks a considerable change for the company, as many studios usually require relocating to where they are based.

The post also reiterated that BioWare is hard at work on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect games. McKay also pointed out the recently revealed poster for the next Mass Effect has “at least five surprises, all of which point to an amazing future in the Mass Effect universe.”

As well as this, McKay wrote about how a big priority for him is rebuilding trust with the BioWare community. “We are laser-focused on building back the trust of our fans and community, and we plan to do that by delivering the types of games that we are best known for and ensuring they are of the highest quality.”

