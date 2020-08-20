‘Black Myth: Wukong’ announced with stunning gameplay footage

Chinese game developer Game Science Studio has uploaded gameplay footage for its newly announced game, Black Myth: Wukong.

The pre-alpha footage was uploaded to YouTube and showcases the game’s Souls-like combat as the protagonist ventures through a lush forest. The style is inspired by the Chinese tale, Journey To The West, and includes the legendary figure The Monkey King, often known as Sun Wukong.

One of the unique elements shown is the Monkey King’s ability to transform into various other creatures. The trailer shows various instances such as changing into a flying insect to scour the environment or becoming a hulking monster to combat an onslaught of enemies.

The gameplay closes with a short montage of the game with the Monkey King tackling an assortment of beasts, demonstrating some stunning visuals the game is utilising with Unreal Engine 4.

Check out the full pre-alpha gameplay for Black Myth: Wukong below:

An official site for Black Myth: Wukong has also surfaced with additional details. A Google translate of the Chinese website reveals that the game is expected to release on PC and all “major host platforms”, including cloud gaming platforms that run smoothly.

Black Myth: Wukong will come with 72 special abilities to utilise and are used to combat the game’s many foes, several of which are shown during the gameplay demo.

While the game is called Black Myth: Wukong, the developer has said “it’s not just about monkeys” as there are “far too many intriguing characters worthy of consideration”. The developer also stated that it will release the game “when we’re (Game Science Studio) happy as players.”

