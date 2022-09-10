Blizzard addresses ‘Diablo Immortal’ purchasing bug

Blizzard has confirmed that a bug in Diablo Immortal which caused issues with players’ purchases has now had a hotfix deployed.

Purchases of Eternal Orbs in Diablo Immortal were reported by players as being undelivered in-game, with error messages stating that the item is already owned preventing players from receiving their items, despite the fact that the transaction had debited real-world money from players’ accounts.

One user on Reddit highlighted their own problem with a purchase as well as four other users with similar problems. They claimed that after raiding a customer support ticket, Blizzard had placed the blame with Google Play.

After reaching out directly to them, the user alleges that they received a response stating that Google Play “don’t tolerate this kind of behaviour,” referring to Blizzard’s initial reaction to the customer support ticket.

Blizzard resolved this player’s issue eventually, crediting 7,200 Eternal Orbs to their account although they claim that they’re still unable to purchase the bundle to add additional Eternal Orbs.

An official statement has now been made by Diablo community manager Adam Fletcher to the Diablo Immortal subreddit who confirmed, “Over the past week we have been investigating reports from a small group of players who reported items not received from their in-game Diablo Immortal purchases.”

Fletcher goes on to explain that the issue exists due to “a bug affecting a narrow window in the checkout process”. A hotfix has therefore been deployed in order to “ensure no new purchases should encounter this issue,” before adding that the Diablo Immortal support team is “focused on identifying accounts that were affected, so we can move forward and deliver the missing items.”

