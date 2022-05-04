Blizzard announces free mobile strategy game ‘Warcraft Arclight Rumble’

Blizzard has announced details of Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a free-to-play mobile strategy game.

Confirming the title in a livestream yesterday (May 3), associate game director Adam Kugler described Warcraft Arclight Rumble as a “mobile strategy fast-paced hero collector and villain collector game that has a vast PVE campaign.”

“It also has dungeons and raids and PVP and co-op and everything you’d expect from a Warcraft game from Blizzard,” he added.

Advertisement

“You don’t need to have an understanding of Warcraft to embrace the chaos” said Justine Hamer, senior 3D artist. “A sense of exploration and wonder should come across regardless.”

Warcraft Arclight Rumble will let players collect over 65 characters from across the Warcraft universe, brought to life as lovingly sculpted tabletop miniatures. “Every mini has their own personality and every single one of them thinks they’re the coolest,” explained Kugler.

“We were super inspired by tower defence games,” he explained. However, Kugler added that “our game isn’t really a tower defence game, it’s more our style to do a tower offence game.”

“Warcraft Arclight Rumble provides the sort of experience that we always strive to create at Blizzard,” said studio president Mike Ybarra in a statement accompanying the announcement.

“It’s instantly fun, yet deep and rewarding over the long term, and we’re immensely proud to bring a new and authentic representation of Warcraft to mobile. We can’t wait for players to experience the joyful chaos of this game for themselves.”

Advertisement

A closed beta for Warcraft Arclight Rumble is coming to limited regions “soon”, ahead of the game’s release later this year. Sign up here.

In other news, Spotify has launched its own digital space in Roblox to facilitate meet and greets, music production and virtual merch.

Spotify Island is live now and is described as “a paradise of sound where fans and artists from all over the world can hang out and explore a wonderland of sounds, quests, and exclusive merch.”