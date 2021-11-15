Blizzard may be working on a secret ‘Overwatch’ mobile game

Developer Blizzard Entertainment might be working on an unannounced Overwatch mobile game, as hinted at by a recent job listing at the company.

The possibility arises from a recent posting for “Product Manager, Mobile Projects” (as spotted by Dexerto), which lists Overwatch alongside a host of other Blizzard titles that prospective candidates for the role would be working on.

The position, which will be based out of Blizzard’s Irvine, California headquarters, says the new hire “will be working on multiple titles: Diablo, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and many more fantastic games.”

While Hearthstone is effectively a mobile-first title anyway, as is the upcoming Diablo Immortal – planned for an Android and iOS release in 2022 – Blizzard has yet to officially announce an Overwatch title for mobile.

Unfortunately, there’s little else to be gleaned from the job listing as to what an “Overwatch Mobile” might look like at this stage, though. Whether fans could expect a straight port of the main game – or, perhaps more likely, its upcoming sequel Overwatch 2 – or some spinoff better suited to play on smartphones and tablets remains unknown.

A version of the popular hero shooter for smartphones has long been rumoured, especially as other multiplayer FPS titles have enjoyed increasing success on mobile, but to date, nothing has materialised. However, rivals such as PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile have both been hits, in some cases opening the titles up to new audiences, while Hearthstone remains hugely popular, so it’s easy to see why Blizzard would want to extend its IP further into the sector.

