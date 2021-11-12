Blizzard has announced Eternity’s End, the final major content update for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

According to Senior Games Designer, Steve Danuser, “The Shadowlands Story pulls together threads that started in Warcraft 3 and wove their way through many of our expansions.”

“We approached it like a drama in three acts,” he continued. “Now, as the third and final act begins of the saga, we need to stop The Jailer from reaching his ultimate goal which is to rewrite the rules of reality.”

During the developer preview, he went on to say: “Eternity’s End serves as the final chapter of one book of the World Of Warcraft saga.”

According to a blog on the World Of Warcraft website, the 9.2 update will include a host of new features.

There will be a new zone, Zereth Mortis which “was created by the First Ones, and it’s intended to create afterlives. Its denizens – the automa – have created all that exists in the Shadowlands, Azeroth, and realms beyond. It is a strange, alien location that defies all concepts of reality or physics. The Jailer intends to use Zereth Mortis’ power to reshape everything according to his design.”

Eternity’s End will also feature new potential allies The Enlightened, a race who “hope to answer to a higher calling—the pursuit of knowledge.” Alongside that, there’s new raid Sepulcher of the First Ones and a dancing mini-game at the Darkmoon Faire.

Although Activision Blizzard has been mired in a series of lawsuits and allegations of sexual harassment, Blizzard‘s total player count across titles like Diablo 2 and World Of Warcraft has remained unchanged.

As reported in Activision Blizzard’s latest financial report, Blizzard’s monthly active users has remained at 26million in quarter 3 – the same number that was announced in quarter 2. That being said, the monthly active users have been steadily decreasing since 2019, which reported 33million players.