Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks

Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks.

Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”

Mini updates will include Battle Pass seasons, in-game events and feature updates while major updates will introduce new gameplay features, free storyline expansions and in-game events.

Advertisement

Blizzard added that “it’s important to note that all content mentioned above is not mutually exclusive to a mini or major content update and may sometimes just be released once it has reached a state of quality worthy of our players. Bug fixes and quality of life updates will continue to be communicated on a frequent basis on both our All-Platforms and PC-specific blogs.”

Season 3 arrives soon. ⚔️ Aspect of Justice Cosmetic

🩸 Wrathborne Invasion Read More: https://t.co/knvUe0LRf0 pic.twitter.com/p9CKYqXvNV — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) August 2, 2022

“We’re communicating this cadence not only to provide additional transparency to the Diablo Immortal community, but to also equip you with more knowledge around our post-launch content release cycle,” they wrote.

Later this week, Diablo Immortal’s Season 3 update and the Aspect Of Justice Battle Pass will be released.

Going live on August 4, the free-to-play Aspect Of Justice Battle Pass will host 40 ranks-worth of challenges and rewards, such as Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more.

Advertisement

There are also two paid upgrades, Empowered Battle Pass and Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The former unlocks an Empowered track that provides additional rewards at each rank alongside the gilded Aspect Of Justice Weapon cosmetic (unlocked at rank one) and the radiant Aspect Of Justice Armour cosmetic (unlocked at rank 40) while the latter gives player’s access to the Aspect Of Justice Avatar Frame, Portal cosmetic, and a ten-rank boost, all provided immediately after upgrading.

In other news, a Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game.