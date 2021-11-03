Blizzard’s player count has no change despite lawsuits and alleged misconduct

Although Activision Blizzard has been mired in a series of lawsuits and allegations of sexual harassment, Blizzard‘s total player count across titles like Diablo 2 and World Of Warcraft has remained unchanged.

As reported in Activision Blizzard’s latest financial report (thanks, PCGamesN), Blizzard’s monthly active users has remained at 26million in quarter 3 – the same number that was announced in quarter 2.

That being said, the monthly active users have been steadily decreasing since 2019, which reported 33million players.

The unchanged player count may surprise some, as Blizzard has been the subject of several lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and coercive behaviour.

The allegations caused several player boycotts within World Of Warcraft. Meanwhile, issues with the supposedly “industrialised” game led to a record-setting guild exiting the MMO, with the leader explaining that “the magic from WoW kinda died”.

The studio has also lost several high-profile employees – in the same earnings call, it was announced that Activision Blizzard co-leader Jen Oneal would be stepping down after just two months in the role.

Speaking on her departure, Oneal said she was “inspired by the passion of everyone here, working towards meaningful, lasting change with their whole hearts”.

Elaborating, Oneal added “this energy has inspired me to step out and explore how I can do more to have games and diversity interest”.

Yesterday (November 2), Blizzard also announced delays to Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2. Investor documents suggested that due to the departure of figures in several “key creative roles”, the titles need “more development time” to get right.

