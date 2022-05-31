‘Blocky Dungeon’ is a gorgeous ‘Tetris’-roguelike for puzzle fans

Blocky Dungeon developer SquareAnon has announced that their upcoming puzzle-oriented roguelike game will receive a new demo for players to try out during Steam Next Fest.

For anyone who hasn’t heard of Blocky Dungeon before, the game’s Steam page describes it as “a weird mix of block-placing puzzle and roguelike, where you build a dungeon and explore it at the same time.”

The catch is that if the dungeon-building area fills up with blocks, it’s game over – although in a Tetris-style twist, completing a full row of the dungeon will clear it from the board.

It’s an intriguing premise that tasks fans with guiding a knight through a dungeon of their own making, and although there’s no release date on the cards just yet, players won’t have to wait long to try it out for themselves.

That’s because creator SquareAnon has shared that Blocky Dungeon will have a “brand new demo” for fans to try out during Steam Next Fest, which runs from June 13 to June 20. Along with the announcement, SquareAnon has shared a new video showcasing the game in action – which you can watch below:

Blocky Dungeon won’t be the only game to appear as part of Steam Next Fest, as Valve has shared that it is expecting “hundreds” of game demos to participate in the event.

“Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with teams about their games in progress,” teases the landing page for Steam Next Fest.

