Bloober Team and Rogue Games team up for “crazy, cool” next-gen game

Bloober Team and Rogue Games have announced a partnership, working together on a currently unannounced game for PC and next-gen consoles.

Bloober Team is a video game developer based in Poland who have recently released The Medium and Layers Of Fear while Rogue Games is a publisher, specialising in “unique, innovative, stylish, trippy, dark, hilarious, and straight-up batshit-insane games.”

Their recent titles include Monomals, Unicorns On Unicycles and Wipeout Rush. They also worked with Netflix on its first slate of in-app games

In a news post on their website, Rogue Games announced the partnership, with the two companies working together on an as-of-yet-untitled project.

Just when you thought the scary season was over, here comes some terrifying news: Rogue and @BlooberTeam have joined forces to bring something new and frightening… ✊: https://t.co/CtXotAVYlo pic.twitter.com/rN6TTgkF0T — Rogue Games, Inc. (@Rogue_Co) November 5, 2021

“We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Rogue on this incredible project,” said Piotr Babieno, CEO, Bloober Team. “We pride ourselves on making games that push the boundaries of originality and immersion, and we’re delighted to be working alongside a company that shares our vision.”

“We’ve admired Bloober’s dark and gorgeous games for years, so we knew right away they were the only team to do this crazy cool concept justice,” added Matt Casamassina, CEO, Rogue. “Today’s not the day—unforgettable, original, kickass games take time and care to make—but we can’t wait to fully announce details on this project at a later date.”

Earlier this year, Bloober Team were forced to address rumours that they were working on a new Silent Hill game with Konami, after the discovery of EU funding applications listed numerous codenamed projects including H20, Black, and Dum Spiro with fans and anonymous sources speculating that at least one of these titles could be a new Silent Hill project.

Tomasz Gawlikowski explained that “online speculations based on outdated or incomplete information can often lead to strange theories among gamers,” before confirming the cancellation of both Dum Spiro and Black.