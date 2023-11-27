Bloober Team ask for “patience” with ‘Silent Hill 2 Remake’

Bloober Team, the developers behind the highly anticipated Silent Hill 2 Remake, have asked for patience over the upcoming title.

Silent Hill 2 was originally released in 2001 on PlayStation 2, Xbox and PC while a remake was confirmed by Konami last October.

In January, Bloober Team’s chief marketing officer Anna Jasińska said the developers would “not be straying away” from the original and would be taking a “very safe approach” to remaking the game.

“We are focusing on bringing the distinct, visceral atmosphere back in the modernised Silent Hill 2,” she continued. “Longtime fans shouldn’t worry about us ‘missing the point’ while we’re livening up the title. We faithfully stick to the traditional story canon while remaking the gameplay and updating the graphics from the ground up.”

Since then though, Konami and Bloober have shared very few updates about the Silent Hill 2 Remake. However, over the weekend Bloober shared a statement asking for “patience”.

Taking to Twitter, Bloober Team said they were “proud” to be a part of Konami‘s plans for the Silent Hill franchise and are “diligently working to ensure the Silent Hill 2 Remake attains the highest quality”.

“We would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule. We understand that many players around the world are eagerly anticipating news about the game, and we appreciate your dedication,” the statement continued. “However, we kindly ask for a bit more patience. Once Konami, as the game’s publisher, shares more information, we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile.”

Earlier this year, Jasińska said that “the pressure is high” to remake Silent Hill 2 because the team is “dealing with one of the best psychological horror games ever made.” She went on to reveal that Bloober Team was “thunderstruck” when it learned Konami would allow the studio to remake the classic.

