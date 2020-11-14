‘Blood Bowl 3’ Closed Beta confirmed for early 2021

The third instalment of Cyanide’s Blood Bowl series has announced a that a closed beta will be available for players early next year.

Blood Bowl 3 is the latest digital implementation of Game’s Workshop’s classic fantasy sports game, a series that has been going since the late 80s, with the latest tabletop iteration set for release in a week’s time.

In a news post on Warhammer Community, the closed beta was confirmed, with people who pre-order the tabletop game getting free access to the beta on PC via a code included in the box.

Advertisement

The beta will also be available to others, via as of yet unconfirmed means.

The community post also noted that there will be rules parity between the new tabletop version and the digital version as well, and that the two teams in the starter box – the Imperial Nobility and the Black Orcs- will be available in the game from launch.

Much like the tabletop game, Blood Bowl 3 also features a team editor that allows players to edit their team, much like they’d be able to paint and convert their own miniatures.

Blood Bowl 3 is set for launch point in 2021 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.