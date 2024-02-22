‘Bloodborne’ director knows how much people want a remake

The director of Bloodborne has said in an interview that he knows how much people want a remake, but is unable to offer an update on the chance of that happening.

Speaking in an interview with Eurogamer, FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki noted the demand for a Bloodborne remake or remaster from fans.

“Put simply, it makes me very happy to see it’s a title with a lot of specific memories, both for me and the staff who worked on it. And when we see those passionate voices in the community, of course it makes us feel thrilled, it makes us feel very fortunate to have that and to have those memories,” Miyazaki said in the interview.

Miyazaki then moved onto discussing the circumstances in which a potential Bloodborne remake would be released.

“I think having new hardware is definitely a part of what gives these remakes value. Things you weren’t able to achieve on previous generations of hardware, ways you weren’t able to render specific expressions.”

In January 2022 a ‘demake’ of Bloodborne was released, developed by fans of the original game. It took the original title, which was a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and remade it as a PlayStation 1 game, with the same developer currently working on a spiritual racing spin-off to the title (spiritual in that the title was originally named Bloodborne Kart before legal parties got involved).

“Long story short I need to scrub the branding off of what was previously known as Bloodborne Kart, which we will do. But that requires a short delay,” the developer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

