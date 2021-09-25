Board game adaptation ‘Gloomhaven’ leaves early access next month

Asmodee Digital is updating Gloomhaven to version 1.0 and officially leaving Steam early access next month.

Gloomhaven is a coop board game that received a digital adaptation over two years ago. The game launched into early access and has seen gradual development. The game is finally ready to leave early access and officially launch on October 20.

Gloomhaven takes players on a long-form adventure that can add up to hundreds of hours of gameplay. Players join up to tackle dungeons and danger in the pursuit of power and upgrades.

Advertisement

According to Steam, “Whether you are drawn to the lands of Gloomhaven by the call of adventure or by an avid desire for gold glimmering in the dark, your fate will surely be the same.”

“Gloomhaven, the digital adaptation of the acclaimed board game, mixes Tactical-RPG and dungeon-crawling. Its challenges, legendary for their unforgiving nature, reward only the most daring players with the sharpest minds. With your guild of fearless mercenaries, you will carve your way through terrifying dungeons, dreadful forests and dark caves filled with increasingly horrific monsters to reap the rewards…or die trying.”

“Face the dangers of the world of Gloomhaven side by side with your friends in the online co-op mode.”

The original board game version of Gloomhaven was designed by Isaac Childres and has won six Golden Geek awards. Currently, Gloomhaven is the highest-rated game on BoardgameGeek.com, where they say, “This is a game with a persistent and changing world that is ideally played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ book.”

If you are interested in the physical version, it is currently listed on Amazon for £99.99 and weighs nearly 10 kilograms.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Nintendo has said that they will continue to support the SNES and NES releases for Switch Online members.