‘Borderlands 3’ is free on PC this week via the Epic Games Store

Gearbox Software‘s looter-shooter Borderlands 3 is free to download on the Epic Games Store for the next week.

The latest instalment in the beloved series is available from today (May 20) until May 26 via the Epic Games Store. First teased as a mystery game on the free game schedule, many suspected it would be a major title – which Epic has confirmed with the free AAA shooter.

Released in 2019, Borderlands 3 is the fourth addition to the series and the first direct sequel in seven years. The game currently holds an 81 per cent rating on Metacritic, meaning it’s well worth picking up for Borderlands fans who haven’t had a chance to play it just yet.

Following Borderlands: The Pre Sequel, which took place on Pandora’s moon, Borderlands 3 is a return to the mainline Borderlands story. Players can choose from one of four classes to battle across Pandora in search of loot, and while the story is missing the devilish wit of Handsome Jack, the player will have their hands full fighting the dastardly Calypso twins.

Until June 16, Epic Games is also hosting the annual “Epic Mega Sale”. Each of the on-sale games has its own discount, but users can also use a coupon to reduce the price of one game by another 25 per cent.

Some of the sale’s highlights include Far Cry 6 (50 per cent off), Ghostwire: Tokyo (34 per cent off), Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (29 per cent off) and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (20 per cent off). During the duration of the sale, Epic will also be releasing a mystery game for free every week.

In other news, CD Projekt Red has announced that the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 is set to release at the end of the year.