Bossa Studios has made ‘Surgeon Simulator 2’ free for NHS staff

In an act of kindness, Bossa Studios has temporarily given NHS workers the option to download Surgeon Simulator 2 for free.

The offer is made via the company’s NHS: National Handout of Surgeon Simulator initiative and will be available to download for staff members between October 1-22. Doctors, nurses, surgeons, and any other member will require an active NHS email in order to register. Those applicable can do so here.

Read the full announcement below:

🚨 Paging all #NHS staff! 🚨 We need YOU to save Bob! From October 1st – 22nd, we're making @surgeonsim free-to-keep for NHS workers. Tag someone in the NHS that needs to know! 🧠 Redeem your copy of #SurgeonSimulator2 here:https://t.co/inSB3QEc5O pic.twitter.com/7sH2RkSrvO — Bossa Studios (@bossastudios) October 1, 2020

In a press release, Bossa Studios’ CEO Henrique Olifiers spoke about the decision to launch the initiative. “At Bossa, we’ve always envisioned Surgeon Simulator 2 as a valuable training tool for NHS workers to hone their healthcare skills,” Olifiers joked. “The Surgeon Simulator 2 community is frankly rubbish at saving Bob, so we think our players need to be shown how it’s really done.”

Additionally, the company is also supporting the North Lincolnshire NHS Trust with its Surgeon Simulator 2 speed-running event on October 15. The fundraiser will run for 24 hours real doctors attempting to complete a heart transplant the fastest in-game, in an effort to raise money for improved MRI facilities.

A stream will be taking place across the 24 hours and will also feature gameplay from Two Point Hospital. The stream can be watched here.

This is not the only time Bossa Studios has gifted back to the community. The developer is currently hosting a monthly competition to see which players can build the best in-game lab. Up to five creators can win a sum of $1000US per month.

Surgeon Simulator 2 is out now on PC via the Epic Games Store and features a new story-driven narrative, creation modes, and online multiplayer.